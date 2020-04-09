Home > Bangladesh

Avoid gatherings at graveyards, shrines on Shab-e-Barat: Islamic Foundation

  Senior Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Apr 2020 04:44 AM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 04:44 AM BdST

The Islamic Foundation has urged Muslims to offer special prayers on Shab-e-Barat at home seeking salvation from the coronavirus pandemic.

It has also asked them not to gather at graveyards and shrines on the occasion on Thursday to avoid spreading the contagion.

Muslim men offer special prayers at mosques, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, but this year the celebrations have come amid a nationwide shutdown to stem the outbreak.

The strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus include restrictions on prayers at mosques.

In a notice on Wednesday, the Islamic Foundation said people visit graveyards and shrines to offer prayers and give handouts to the poor.

But this year, it advised, such gatherings should be avoided to reduce the risk of a larger outbreak.

It also asked the authorities of the shrines and graveyards not to allow any anyone in.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the Muslims to say their prayers on the Shab-e-Barat at home to continue the efforts of halting spread of the coronavirus.

Dhaka North City Corporation has also asked citizens to stop visiting graveyards amid the surge during the shutdown.

