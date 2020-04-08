Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2020 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 07:53 PM BdST
As many as 102 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore are among the 248 new coronavirus cases reported by the city state in two days.
Most of the newly confirmed Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in the southeast Asian nation are linked to clusters detected at worker hostels, according to lists published by Singapore’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The hotels where the Bangladeshi patients have been found include Sungei Tengah Lodge, Cochrane Lodge I, Westlite Toh Guan, Tampines Dormitory, S11 Dormitory, Toh Guan Dormitory.
The new cases took the total number of cases in Singapore to 1,623.
Migrant workers from other countries, including India, have also been infected.
Singapore on Sunday said it had quarantined nearly 20,000 workers in two dormitories, made up of mainly Bangladeshi and other South Asian manual workers, after they were linked to at least 90 infections.
Cut off from the outside world due to the coronavirus outbreak, the workers in the dormitories had earlier expressed fear their cramped and squalid quarters are fast becoming a hotbed for infection.
Rights groups also criticised the move. It may be discriminatory and risks exposing healthy individuals to a higher chance of infection, they said..
Amnesty International said the quarantine was "a recipe for disaster".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt appoints 55 officials to oversee virus relief programme for poor
- Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline to Apr 16 amid coronavirus uncertainty
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Farmers feed unsold flower harvest to livestock as virus lockdown bites
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Wait on for death warrant as Bangabandhu killer Mazed is caught effortlessly
- First COVID-19 case puts Tangail on lockdown, defiant people flogged on street
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
Most Read
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- Memo sent to Ganabhaban to make Benazir IGP
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves for London
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh prepares for execution of founding father’s killer Mazed
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief