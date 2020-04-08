Home > Bangladesh

Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Apr 2020 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 07:53 PM BdST

As many as 102 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Singapore are among the 248 new coronavirus cases reported by the city state in two days.

Most of the newly confirmed Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in the southeast Asian nation are linked to clusters detected at worker hostels, according to lists published by Singapore’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hotels where the Bangladeshi patients have been found include Sungei Tengah Lodge, Cochrane Lodge I, Westlite Toh Guan, Tampines Dormitory, S11 Dormitory, Toh Guan Dormitory.

The new cases took the total number of cases in Singapore to 1,623.

Migrant workers from other countries, including India, have also been infected.

Singapore on Sunday said it had quarantined nearly 20,000 workers in two dormitories, made up of mainly Bangladeshi and other South Asian manual workers, after they were linked to at least 90 infections.

Cut off from the outside world due to the coronavirus outbreak, the workers in the dormitories had earlier expressed fear their cramped and squalid quarters are fast becoming a hotbed for infection.

Rights groups also criticised the move. It may be discriminatory and risks exposing healthy individuals to a higher chance of infection, they said..

Amnesty International said the quarantine was "a recipe for disaster".

