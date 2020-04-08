Govt appoints 55 officials to oversee virus relief programme for poor

The officials, including additional secretaries, joint secretaries, and deputy secretaries to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and the Department of Disaster Management, have been deputed to specific districts and divisions to supervise the relief programme

The ministry took the measure on Wednesday following the arrest of several local leaders of the ruling party Awami League for stealing rice meant for the poor.

The officials will supervise the programme in coordination with local deputy commissioners and submit reports to the National Disaster Response Coordination Committee.

Bangladesh announced a nationwide shutdown of all offices and public transport, initially from Mar 26 to Apr 4, before extending it to Apr 14 as the coronavirus outbreak intensified.

But the lockdown threw the poor along with those living hand-to-mouth into turmoil as they lost their livelihoods.

As part of a humanitarian assistance programme for the poor during the epidemic, The government later allocated Tk 221.5 million and 56,567 tonnes of rice in aid for the poor as part of a humanitarian assistance programme.

It also began selling subsidised rice for Tk 10 per kg to people from lower-income groups to alleviate their sufferings.

But on Tuesday, law enforcement arrested a few miscreants, including local AL leaders, for stealing rice from the government's relief package in Natore, Joypurhat and Jashore.