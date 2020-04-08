Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Apr 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 02:54 PM BdST

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose by 54 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive tests to 218.

The death toll climbed to 20 after three more patients died from the infection, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

 

More to follow

