Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2020 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 01:51 PM BdST
The government has appointed RAB chief Benazir Ahmed as the new inspector general of police, according to a notice issued on Wednesday.
The appointment comes as the 25-month tenure of IGP Javed Patwary, an officer known to be trusted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expiring.
Abdullah Al-Mamun, the incumbent chief of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department, will take over as the director general of the RAB.
Both new appointments will be effective from Apr 15, according to the notice issued by the home ministry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wait on for death warrant as Bangabandhu killer Mazed is caught effortlessly
- First COVID-19 case puts Tangail on lockdown, defiant people flogged on street
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- Memo sent to Ganabhaban to make Benazir IGP
- DNCC asks citizens to stop visiting graves amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh prepares for execution of founding father’s killer Mazed
- Hasina lashes out at doctors refusing to treat patients amid coronavirus pandemic
- Three more Tabligh Jamaat men infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
- Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves for London
- Memo sent to Ganabhaban to make Benazir IGP
- H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
- Bangladesh prepares for execution of founding father’s killer Mazed
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed