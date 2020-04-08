Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Apr 2020 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 01:51 PM BdST

The government has appointed RAB chief Benazir Ahmed as the new inspector general of police, according to a notice issued on Wednesday.

The appointment comes as the 25-month tenure of IGP Javed Patwary, an officer known to be trusted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expiring.

Abdullah Al-Mamun, the incumbent chief of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department, will take over as the director general of the RAB.

Both new appointments will be effective from Apr 15, according to the notice issued by the home ministry.

