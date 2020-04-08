Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed seeks presidential pardon
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2020 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 09:27 PM BdST
Abdul Mazed, the death row killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has sought mercy from President Md Abdul Hamid.
The jail authorities sent the former army captain’s mercy petition to the home ministry, Additional Inspector General of Prisons Col Md Abrar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Wednesday evening.
“We are waiting for the next order. We are ready to execute whatever order we get,” he added.
