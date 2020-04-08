Agrani Bank principal branch locked down as official is infected with coronavirus
Published: 08 Apr 2020 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 09:10 PM BdST
The authorities have imposed a lockdown on the principal branch of Agrani Bank in Dhaka after an official tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the banks are operating for limited hours amid a shutdown.
All bankers and other employees of the branch were also ordered into home quarantine when the result of the test came out on Wednesday morning, the state-run bank’s Managing Director Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam told bdnews24.com.
Some activities of the branch will continue at Amin Court Branch, he added.
The principal branch is situated on the first floor of the Agrani Bank Bhaban at Motijheel.
But the entrance of the headquarters is separate.
All offices have been shut along with the transport system in the country since Apr 26 as part of efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
The Bangladesh Bank, however, ordered banks to remain open until 3pm and conduct customer transactions between 10am to 1pm.
