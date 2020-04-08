Home > Bangladesh

Agrani Bank principal branch locked down as official is infected with coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Apr 2020 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 09:10 PM BdST

The authorities have imposed a lockdown on the principal branch of Agrani Bank in Dhaka after an official tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the banks are operating for limited hours amid a shutdown.

All bankers and other employees of the branch were also ordered into home quarantine when the result of the test came out on Wednesday morning, the state-run bank’s Managing Director Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Some activities of the branch will continue at Amin Court Branch, he added.

The principal branch is situated on the first floor of the Agrani Bank Bhaban at Motijheel.

But the entrance of the headquarters is separate.  

All offices have been shut along with the transport system in the country since Apr 26 as part of efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bangladesh Bank, however, ordered banks to remain open until 3pm and conduct customer transactions between 10am to 1pm.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers from Bangladesh, India and China queue up with buckets to collect food at Punggol S-11 workers' dormitory, which was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it became a cluster of coronavirus cases (COVID-19), in Singapore April 6, 2020. Reuters

102 Bangladeshis infected in Singapore

Hajj registration deadline extended

Death warrant against Mazed

Fancy flowers turn into cattle feed

Benazir Ahmed: new police chief

Wait for Mazed’s death warrant

People flogged in locked down Tangail

Narayanganj on total lockdown: ISPR

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.