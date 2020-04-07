Home > Bangladesh

Three more Tabligh Jamaat men infected with coronavirus in Manikganj

  Manikganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2020 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 05:38 PM BdST

Three more Tabligh Jamaat men have been reported infected in Manikganj’s Singair area.

All of them are from Faridpur. They were part of a Tabligh Jamaat group of 13 who arrived at a madrasa in Singair from Faridpur on Mar 24, Manikganj Civil Surgeon Anwarul Amin Akhand said on Tuesday.

Among them, a 60-year-old man showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and tested positive for the disease as per a report from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research on Saturday, he added.

The team and 10 locals were put in home quarantines as Singair went into a lockdown.

A team from IEDCR collected the samples of the other members of the group and the three were identified as infected. The first patient was being treated in an IEDCR isolation centre while the other three were at a government hospital in Singair.

Another 54 members of Tabligh Jamaat were also quarantined in Manikganj. A woman health worker has been confirmed to be infected in Singair.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Patient shares COVID-19 experience after recovery

Bangladesh confirms 41 new virus cases

Govt to award health workers

Key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing arrested

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS

Bangladesh vows to help virus-hit sex workers

COVID-19 patient dies

Devotees offered Jumma prayers keeping some distance from each other at Kamalapur Railway Mosque in Dhaka on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Shafi backs call not to pray at mosques

Stay at home: cabinet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.