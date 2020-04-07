Three more Tabligh Jamaat men infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Manikganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 05:38 PM BdST
Three more Tabligh Jamaat men have been reported infected in Manikganj’s Singair area.
All of them are from Faridpur. They were part of a Tabligh Jamaat group of 13 who arrived at a madrasa in Singair from Faridpur on Mar 24, Manikganj Civil Surgeon Anwarul Amin Akhand said on Tuesday.
Among them, a 60-year-old man showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and tested positive for the disease as per a report from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research on Saturday, he added.
The team and 10 locals were put in home quarantines as Singair went into a lockdown.
A team from IEDCR collected the samples of the other members of the group and the three were identified as infected. The first patient was being treated in an IEDCR isolation centre while the other three were at a government hospital in Singair.
Another 54 members of Tabligh Jamaat were also quarantined in Manikganj. A woman health worker has been confirmed to be infected in Singair.
