Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 11:26 PM BdST
Narayanganj will be the first district in Bangladesh to go on complete lockdown from Wednesday as the industrial hub has recorded a cluster of dozens of coronavirus cases.
The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate on Tuesday made the announcement to be in force for an indefinite period.
The move aims to strengthen efforts to contain the outbreak, the ISPR said.
Emergency services, such as medical treatment and food supply, will not be affected by the lockdown.
The civil administration, armed forces and the law enforcement will ensure the lockdown in coordination with local public representatives, the ISPR said.
Narayanganj is considered a virus hotspot now with many of the new patients detected in the district, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the government’s disease control agency IEDCR, said on Monday.
The authorities there had already bolstered efforts to keep people at home and ensure home quarantine of the close contacts.
Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy on Sunday demanded that curfew be imposed in the city to contain the outbreak.
