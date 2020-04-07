Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 04:59 PM BdST
The Bangladesh unit of the Tabligh Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, has instructed all followers to return home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tabligh Jamaat leader M Yunus Sikder issued a notice on Tuesday citing the government’s order restricting visits to places of worship across the country.
In South Asia, Tabligh Jamaat congregations have been widely linked to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Oxygen is a basic element in life. COVID-19 patient learns it again
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
- Hifazat’s Shafi supports govt call to avoid going to mosques amid virus shutdown
- Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
- Two garment workers die in Bangladesh during protest for wages as truck hits them
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
Most Read
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- DMP orders superstores, kitchen markets shut by 7pm amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh restricts congregation in mosques, other places of worship
- Bangladesh revises virus cases up to 123; death toll lowered to 12
- Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14