Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2020 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 04:59 PM BdST

The Bangladesh unit of the Tabligh Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, has instructed all followers to return home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tabligh Jamaat leader M Yunus Sikder issued a notice on Tuesday citing the government’s order restricting visits to places of worship across the country.
 
In South Asia, Tabligh Jamaat congregations have been widely linked to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.


 
