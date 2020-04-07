Home > Bangladesh

DNCC asks citizens to stop visiting graves amid coronavirus crisis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 09:14 PM BdST

Dhaka North City Corporation has asked citizens to stop visiting graveyards amid the surge of coronavirus infection during the shutdown.

The burial rituals will continue as usual, a press briefing on Tuesday was told.

Earlier the government issued notice restricting visits to the mosques and on Tuesday, the Bangladesh unit of the Tabligh Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, instructed all followers to return home.

“To ensure social distancing for the wellbeing of the citizens from the deadly coronavirus infection, Dhaka North City Corporation is suspending all sorts of activities relating to visiting and praying in graveyards,” the press release read.

“So everyone is being asked to abstain from visiting DNCC graves.”

DNCC public relations officer ASN Mamun told bdnews24.com, “Shab-e-Barat is coming. Many people visit graveyard on that day causing gatherings. This can be risky at the moment.”

There are six graveyards in the area – Uttara Sector 4 and Sector 12; Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard in Mirpur, Banani Graveyard, Taltola Graveyard in Khilgaon and Graveyard adjacent to Rayer Bazar Badhya Bhumi Memorial.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt prepares for Mazed execution

Photo: PID

Hasina slams doctors denying treatment

3 Tabligh Jamaat followers infected in Manikganj

Bangabandhu killer Mazed sent to jail

Patient shares COVID-19 experience after recovery

Bangladesh confirms 41 new virus cases

Govt to award health workers

Key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing arrested

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.