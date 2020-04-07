DNCC asks citizens to stop visiting graves amid coronavirus crisis

The burial rituals will continue as usual, a press briefing on Tuesday was told.

Earlier the government issued notice restricting visits to the mosques and on Tuesday, the Bangladesh unit of the Tabligh Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, instructed all followers to return home.

“To ensure social distancing for the wellbeing of the citizens from the deadly coronavirus infection, Dhaka North City Corporation is suspending all sorts of activities relating to visiting and praying in graveyards,” the press release read.

“So everyone is being asked to abstain from visiting DNCC graves.”

DNCC public relations officer ASN Mamun told bdnews24.com, “Shab-e-Barat is coming. Many people visit graveyard on that day causing gatherings. This can be risky at the moment.”

There are six graveyards in the area – Uttara Sector 4 and Sector 12; Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard in Mirpur, Banani Graveyard, Taltola Graveyard in Khilgaon and Graveyard adjacent to Rayer Bazar Badhya Bhumi Memorial.