DNCC asks citizens to stop visiting graves amid coronavirus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 09:14 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation has asked citizens to stop visiting graveyards amid the surge of coronavirus infection during the shutdown.
The burial rituals will continue as usual, a press briefing on Tuesday was told.
Earlier the government issued notice restricting visits to the mosques and on Tuesday, the Bangladesh unit of the Tabligh Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, instructed all followers to return home.
“To ensure social distancing for the wellbeing of the citizens from the deadly coronavirus infection, Dhaka North City Corporation is suspending all sorts of activities relating to visiting and praying in graveyards,” the press release read.
“So everyone is being asked to abstain from visiting DNCC graves.”
DNCC public relations officer ASN Mamun told bdnews24.com, “Shab-e-Barat is coming. Many people visit graveyard on that day causing gatherings. This can be risky at the moment.”
There are six graveyards in the area – Uttara Sector 4 and Sector 12; Shahid Buddhijibi Graveyard in Mirpur, Banani Graveyard, Taltola Graveyard in Khilgaon and Graveyard adjacent to Rayer Bazar Badhya Bhumi Memorial.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three more Tabligh Jamaat men infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
- Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
- Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed sent to jail after arrest in Dhaka
- Oxygen is a basic element in life. COVID-19 patient learns it again
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
- Hifazat’s Shafi supports govt call to avoid going to mosques amid virus shutdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened
- Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
- COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
- Doctors embrace drug touted by Trump for COVID-19, without hard evidence it works
- Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
- Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak