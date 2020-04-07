Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 12:38 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a plan to award doctors, nurses and other health workers in an effort to motivate frontline responders during the coronavirus outbreak.
Hasina also announced insurances for all field workers.
The premiere made the announcement via videoconferencing with the officials of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday.
More to follow
