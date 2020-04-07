Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17

The death toll from the virus also rose to 17 after five more patients died in the last 24 hours, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

করোনাভাইরাস: সর্বশেষ পরিস্থিতি নিয়ে স্বাস্থ্য অধিদপ্তরের ব্রিফিং, ৭ এপ্রিল

More to follow