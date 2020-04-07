Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 03:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally of positive tests to 164.
The death toll from the virus also rose to 17 after five more patients died in the last 24 hours, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.
করোনাভাইরাস: সর্বশেষ পরিস্থিতি নিয়ে স্বাস্থ্য অধিদপ্তরের ব্রিফিং, ৭ এপ্রিল
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
- Hifazat’s Shafi supports govt call to avoid going to mosques amid virus shutdown
- Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
- Two garment workers die in Bangladesh during protest for wages as truck hits them
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
- DMP orders all shops in Dhaka to shut by 6pm amid coronavirus crisis
Most Read
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
- Bangladesh restricts congregation in mosques, other places of worship
- DMP orders superstores, kitchen markets shut by 7pm amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh revises virus cases up to 123; death toll lowered to 12
- UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka