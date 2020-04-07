Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2020 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 03:02 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally of positive tests to 164.

The death toll from the virus also rose to 17 after five more patients died in the last 24 hours, according to IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

করোনাভাইরাস: সর্বশেষ পরিস্থিতি নিয়ে স্বাস্থ্য অধিদপ্তরের ব্রিফিং, ৭ এপ্রিল

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sixteen-year-old prostitute Maya waits for a customer inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 5, 2012. REUTERS

Bangladesh vows to help virus-hit sex workers

COVID-19 patient dies

Devotees offered Jumma prayers keeping some distance from each other at Kamalapur Railway Mosque in Dhaka on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Shafi backs call not to pray at mosques

Stay at home: cabinet

Government agencies spraying disinfectants in many parts of Dhaka on Wednesday to stem the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts

2 RMG workers die during protest

DMP orders shops to shut by 6pm

File Photo

Govt curbs mosque congregation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.