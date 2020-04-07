Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed sent to jail after arrest in Dhaka
Kamal Talukder, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 05:10 PM BdST
Abdul Mazed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been sent to jail following his arrest in Dhaka.
Judge AM Zulfikar Hayat of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court passed the order after the convict was produced before the court on Tuesday.
Mazed was subsequently taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, he added.
A special team of the counter-terrorism unit apprehended Mazed from the capital's Mirpur-11 in the early hours of Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told bdnews24.com.
On whether he had been extradited by India, Home Minister Asaduzzaman had said, "We found him in Bangladesh. Maybe fears over the coronavirus forced him to return."
"Mazed didn't just participate in the assassination of Bangabandhu but we know he also took part in the jail killing of the four national leaders,” Khan said in a video message.
"After Bangabandhu’s murder, he worked at Bangabhaban and other places following the instructions of Ziaur Rahman. We now hope to execute his sentence as per the court's directives.”
The Father of the Nation was killed along with most of his family members on Aug 15 in 1975 at his home in Dhanmondi 32. His daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad at the time.
But the investigation into the deaths was stopped through an Indemnity Ordinance, which had saved the self-proclaimed killers from facing justice
The ordinance was abrogated in November, 1996 when the Awami League returned to power, paving the way to bringing the killers to justice.
After a lengthy trial, the court convicted 12 suspects and awarded them the death penalty in 2010.
Out of these self-proclaimed killers, five were hanged on Jan 28, 2010. They were-- Syed Faruque Rahman, Sultan Shahariar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, Mohiuddin Ahmed and AKM Mohiuddin.
Mazed is one of six absconding convicts along with Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, M Rashed Chowdhury, SHMB Noor Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslemuddin.
After five other killers were executed eight years ago, Interpol had issued “red corner notices” for the absconding death-row convicts in 2009. The notices have been renewed every five years.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Oxygen is a basic element in life. COVID-19 patient learns it again
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- Bangladesh plans to award health workers to boost morale during virus outbreak
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
- Hifazat’s Shafi supports govt call to avoid going to mosques amid virus shutdown
- Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
- Two garment workers die in Bangladesh during protest for wages as truck hits them
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
Most Read
- Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after coronavirus symptoms worsened
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed
- Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
- DMP orders superstores, kitchen markets shut by 7pm amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh restricts congregation in mosques, other places of worship
- Bangladesh revises virus cases up to 123; death toll lowered to 12
- Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14