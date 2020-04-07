A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
The authorities have put on lockdown 12 more areas in Dhaka after detecting COVID-19 patients.
As many as 20 of the 41 new cases reported on Tuesday are from these neighbourhoods at Old Dhaka, Mohammadpur, Adabor, Bosila, Badda and Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.
Earlier, Tolarbagh in Mirpur was locked down after a cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a mosque was found in the area.
Some 200 buildings of Khaje Dewan Lane in Old Dhaka were on lockdown after a woman contracted the coronavirus.
“The woman does not go outside. Then it must be his husband or sons who brought the virus home,” Chawkbazar Police Station OC Moudut Halder told bdnews24.com.
A vice-president of the local mosque’s governing committee was the first known COVID-19 patient in the area and he used to meet a vast number of people, besides offering prayers at the mosque, the OC said.
“We are not allowing anyone into or out of the area. Police are delivering whatever the residents need,” he said.
