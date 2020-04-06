Two garment workers die in Bangladesh during protest for wages as truck hits them
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 09:03 PM BdST
Two apparel factory workers have died after a truck hit them in Mymensingh while they were trying to flee police during protest for unpaid wages.
The incident took place in the Zamirdiya Master Bari area around 10am on Monday, said Bhaluka Highway Police Chief Al Mahmud Adnan.
The dead workers have been identified as Harun-or-Rashid, 34, and Jewel Mia, 32, residents of Fulbaria and Gouripur Upazilas in Mymensingh, respectively.
“The workers of the Crown garment factory had blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for two hours in the morning demanding their wages. It created congestion,” Mahmud said.
“The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the street when the law enforcers were dispersing the protesters. The victims were hit by the truck and died on the spot.”
The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the accident and he was sent to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Mahmud said.
