Home > Bangladesh

Two garment workers die in Bangladesh during protest for wages as truck hits them

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 09:03 PM BdST

Two apparel factory workers have died after a truck hit them in Mymensingh while they were trying to flee police during protest for unpaid wages.

The incident took place in the Zamirdiya Master Bari area around 10am on Monday, said Bhaluka Highway Police Chief Al Mahmud Adnan.

The dead workers have been identified as Harun-or-Rashid, 34, and Jewel Mia, 32, residents of Fulbaria and Gouripur Upazilas in Mymensingh, respectively.

“The workers of the Crown garment factory had blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for two hours in the morning demanding their wages. It created congestion,” Mahmud said.

“The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the street when the law enforcers were dispersing the protesters. The victims were hit by the truck and died on the spot.”

The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the accident and he was sent to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Mahmud said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Government agencies spraying disinfectants in many parts of Dhaka on Wednesday to stem the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts

2 RMG workers die during protest

DMP orders shops to shut by 6pm

File Photo

Govt curbs mosque congregation

Bangladesh confirms 4 more virus deaths

ACC director dies from coronavirus

2 drug suspects die in Teknaf ‘shootout’

Coronavirus in 11 districts

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.