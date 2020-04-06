Two drug suspects die in alleged shootout with police in Teknaf

The incident took place in Jhimongkhali Mina Bazar Chingri Project Badh area on Monday morning, said Inspector Pradip Kumar Das of Teknaf Police Station.

The dead men have been identified as Mahmud Ullah, 26, and Md Mizan, 24.

“A microbus had arrived at the police station on Sunday to pick up policemen for duty when the officers found the activities of the driver to be suspicious,” Pradip told bdnews24.com.

“Police interrogated driver Mahmud and subsequently recovered 5,000 yaba tablets from the microbus. On Monday, police launched a raid in Chingri Project Badh to recover drugs and arms with Mahmud in tow. Sensing the presence of police, Mahmud’s associates opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to snatch him away, forcing the officers to retaliate.”

Two people were found dead on the spot while the others managed to flee, according to police. The bodies were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead, said OC Pradip.

Three policemen were injured in the gunfight, Pradip said, adding 15,000 yaba pills and two guns were seized in the operation.

The microbus was gutted in a fire, which originated from the vehicle’s engine, on the way to the police station, Pradip said.

The bodies have been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the OC.