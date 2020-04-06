Narayanganj toughens up measures after Ivy’s call for curfew to tackle coronavirus
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 04:37 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 04:37 AM BdST
The authorities in Narayanganj have toughened up measures to keep people indoors after Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy demanded a curfew to slow the coronavirus down with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the city.
The district’s Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin said he held an emergency meeting with officials on Sunday night.
Ivy, who demanded lockdown or curfew in a statement in the afternoon, also attended the meeting.
“No one will be allowed to come out of their home. No one will be allowed to get in either,” DC Jasim said after the meeting.
He said no vehicle other than rickshaws, those carrying food and ambulances will be allowed on the streets.
“An unofficial lockdown will be in place in the city corporation and Narayanganj Sadar Upazila following the IEDCR’s advice,” Jasim said.
The meeting urged the owners to close the garment factories after paying their workers.
The district’s Superintendent of police Jayedul Alam, Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaj, army officer Lt Col Mottakim, RAB-11 commander Lt Col Imran Ullah Sarker, among others, were present.
“The areas under three police stations are unofficially locked down,” SP Jayedul said.
“We will take action,” he said, “if someone breaks the rules.”
Three areas in the city had already been on lockdown as it recorded a cluster of 11 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, until Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh to fly back more expats amid coronavirus crisis
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- Hasina calls for Shab-e-Barat prayers at home amid rising coronavirus cases
- Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Man tests positive for coronavirus, a week after being abandoned in Bogura
- CRI’s Young Bangla raises awareness among coronavirus volunteers
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike
- Stung by criticism, BGMEA urges owners to shut factories. It’s too late
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- Police to bar flow of people in and out of Dhaka: IGP
- PM Hasina opens media briefing on coronavirus
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- ‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Not even a single death is desirable, says Hasina amid coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh