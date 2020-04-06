Narayanganj toughens up measures after Ivy’s call for curfew to tackle coronavirus

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin said he held an emergency meeting with officials on Sunday night.

Ivy, who demanded lockdown or curfew in a statement in the afternoon, also attended the meeting.

“No one will be allowed to come out of their home. No one will be allowed to get in either,” DC Jasim said after the meeting.

He said no vehicle other than rickshaws, those carrying food and ambulances will be allowed on the streets.

“An unofficial lockdown will be in place in the city corporation and Narayanganj Sadar Upazila following the IEDCR’s advice,” Jasim said.

The meeting urged the owners to close the garment factories after paying their workers.

The district’s Superintendent of police Jayedul Alam, Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaj, army officer Lt Col Mottakim, RAB-11 commander Lt Col Imran Ullah Sarker, among others, were present.

“The areas under three police stations are unofficially locked down,” SP Jayedul said.

“We will take action,” he said, “if someone breaks the rules.”

Three areas in the city had already been on lockdown as it recorded a cluster of 11 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, until Sunday.