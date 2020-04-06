Home > Bangladesh

Hifazat’s Shafi supports govt call to avoid going to mosques amid virus shutdown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 09:56 PM BdST

Hifazat-e Islam chief Shah Ahmed Shafi has seconded government’s instructions that Muslims must not go to mosques for now as part of its efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Other Muslim-majority countries of the world have closed down mosques. Bangladesh, however, is yet to take a decision in such measures.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, however, curbed congregation at mosques on Monday and asked people to say their prayers at home. People have been instructed to pray Zuhr at home on Fridays, rather than praying Jumma in congregation.

Jumma prayers in mosques must be restricted to 10 devotees, including mosque khatib, imam, muezzin, and khadem, and regular prayers in mosques must be limited to five devotees, including four of them, according to a press release.

Ahmed Shafi said in a statement on Tuesday that the government instruction was accurate as per the Islamic law.

“The government’s instruction to prevent big gatherings, maintaining social distance, restricting the presence in Jumma and regular congregations… is appropriate according to Islamic laws,” he said. “It is our duty to value and properly follow the instruction issued by the government.”

