Hasina says government will try to send food to housebound jobless people
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 03:46 AM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has revealed plans to send food to people who have become jobless and housebound during the shutdown as her government plots its way through the coronavirus crisis.
“I’ve received many SMS from different places saying that people are crying for food. We will try to send food to every home,” the prime minister said during a video conference from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka.
She was speaking to representatives of different government and private organisations who handed cheques of donation to her Relief and Welfare Fund at the PMO on Sunday. Her Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus received the funds on her behalf.
Officials are taking immediate steps whenever the government gets information about any family needing help during the shutdown, Hasina said.
“If we can check out on others’ condition and follow the motto – ‘One for all, all for one’ – people will have no problem,” she said, urging the rich, the politicians and officials to stand beside the poor.
Hasina said the coronavirus fear has no social boundary. “There is no difference between the wealthy and the poor now,” she remarked.
“I am regularly told that many people are in pain. Especially those who run small business or live from hand to mouth have no scope for job now,” Hasina said.
The prime minister lamented the worsening coronavirus crisis that has plunged Bangladesh into an economic hole from the path of progress and prosperity.
“We had made such achievements that no one begged door to door. Now the people are really struggling. It’s very unfortunate for us,” she said.
