COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital

The 52-year-old, who was also suffering from heart disease, passed away on Monday afternoon, hours after admittance, the hospital’s coordinator Shihab Uddin told bdnews24.com.

Among the three deaths reported by the government in the daily briefing on Monday, two were residents of Narayanganj.

The two include a 67-year-old man from the city’s Jamtola Hajji Brothers Road, according to Jahidul Islam, the health and family planning officer of Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.

The other patient is a 65-year old from Deobhog Akhra. Both died at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, Jahidul said.

Two other people died from novel coronavirus infection in the district, its Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz said.

One of them, a 45-year-old woman from Rasulbagh in Bandar Upazila, had died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Tests confirmed she had coronavirus.

The other patient, a man from Kashipur, died at the Kurmitola hospital on Saturday.