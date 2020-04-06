COVID-19 patient from Narayanganj dies at Dhaka hospital
Senior correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 10:51 PM BdST
A COVID-19 patient with underlying health conditions from Narayanganj’s Shitalakkhya has died at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara.
The 52-year-old, who was also suffering from heart disease, passed away on Monday afternoon, hours after admittance, the hospital’s coordinator Shihab Uddin told bdnews24.com.
Among the three deaths reported by the government in the daily briefing on Monday, two were residents of Narayanganj.
The other patient is a 65-year old from Deobhog Akhra. Both died at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, Jahidul said.
Two other people died from novel coronavirus infection in the district, its Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz said.
One of them, a 45-year-old woman from Rasulbagh in Bandar Upazila, had died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Tests confirmed she had coronavirus.
The other patient, a man from Kashipur, died at the Kurmitola hospital on Saturday.
