Coronavirus spreads to 15 districts; four clusters detected

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST

The novel coronavirus has spread to 15 districts of Bangladesh with four clusters detected in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Madaripur and Gaibandha, according to the government.

Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad detailed the district-wise data of coronavirus infection in the daily briefing on Monday.

The number of known coronavirus cases jumped to 123 with 35 new ones detected in 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 12 with three new fatalities.

Medical workers collected specimens from 4,011 suspected patients, including 468 in the past day, and conducted test on all the specimens, according to the Health Directorate DG.

The Directorate General of Health Services has launched a control room, which is open round the clock, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Azad said he had information on 121 of the COVID-19 patients, including 33 who have recovered.

Dhaka district tops the list with 68 COVID-19 cases, including 64 in the capital alone. Narayanganj recorded 23 coronavirus cases while Madaripur 11 and Gaibandha five.

Narayanganj is considered a virus hotspot now with 12 of new patients detected in the district. The three new deaths also include two patients there.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the government’s disease control agency IEDCR, said the local authorities in Narayanganj bolstered efforts to keep people at home and ensure home quarantine of the close contacts.

