Cabinet says it’s impossible to control coronavirus if people don’t stay at home
Published: 06 Apr 2020 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 09:48 PM BdST
The cabinet has appealed to citizens to stay at home and maintain social distancing, without which it says containing the coronavirus outbreak will be impossible.
The council of ministers made the call during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.
“Led by the prime minister, the cabinet made the appeals time and again during the meeting as the number of coronavirus cases has jumped. It’s impossible to keep it under control without full cooperation of the people,” he said.
“The cabinet urges all to maintain social distancing and follow quarantine rules, where applicable, on their own. Otherwise, it will be impossible to control the outbreak,” the secretary added.
He briefed the media through a video broadcast from the Secretariat. Only the state broadcaster BTV was allowed in.
Anwarul said the government ordered the law-enforcement and local authorities to take tougher measures to ensure social isolation.
Awareness campaign in the rural areas will continue, according to him.
“It will be difficult for us to control the situation if we don’t protect ourselves.
“Especially, our doctors are saying they are out to provide the people with health care, so the people must stay at home,” Anwarul said.
He noted the government curbed gatherings at mosques. No more than five people will be allowed during prayers at mosques. Maximum 10 people can gather for Friday prayers.
“We will be able to contain the outbreak if we take this seriously,” Anwarul remarked.
WARNING:
