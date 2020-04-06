Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 117
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 02:17 PM BdST
The number of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has surged to 117 after 29 positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours.
Bangladesh reported four more deaths, taking the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 13, according to the health ministry.
This marks the biggest jump in fatalities and positive tests in a single day as cases continued for a third day following the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the country.
The health directorate will brief the media on the latest regarding the coronavirus outbreak later in the afternoon, said Maidul Islam, spokesperson for the health ministry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
- Narayanganj toughens up measures after Ivy’s call for curfew to tackle coronavirus
- Hasina says government will try to send food to housebound jobless people
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh to fly back more expats amid coronavirus crisis
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- Hasina calls for Shab-e-Barat prayers at home amid rising coronavirus cases
- Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka
- Police to bar flow of people in and out of Dhaka: IGP
- Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak