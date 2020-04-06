Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 117

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 02:17 PM BdST

The number of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has surged to 117 after 29 positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported four more deaths, taking the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 13, according to the health ministry.

This marks the biggest jump in fatalities and positive tests in a single day as cases continued for a third day following the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the country.

The health directorate will brief the media on the latest regarding the coronavirus outbreak later in the afternoon, said Maidul Islam, spokesperson for the health ministry.

