ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka

He passed away early Monday after eight days of treatment at the Bangladesh Kuwait Friendship Hospital, the hospital's Coordinator Shihad Uddin said.

"His blood pressure dropped around 2am. We did everything we could to save him but he unfortunately had a cardiac arrest and died around 7:30 am."

An officer of the 22nd batch of the BCS administration cadre, he was deputed to the anti-graft agency in 2016.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain expressed his condolence at the passing of the ACC director.

"He was an honest, capable and talent official, dedicated to serving the country and its people. The country has lost a talented official," he said.