ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 11:55 AM BdST

A director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died during treatment in Dhaka.

He passed away early Monday after eight days of treatment at the Bangladesh Kuwait Friendship Hospital, the hospital's Coordinator Shihad Uddin said.

"His blood pressure dropped around 2am. We did everything we could to save him but he unfortunately had a cardiac arrest and died around 7:30 am."

An officer of the 22nd batch of the BCS administration cadre, he was deputed to the anti-graft agency in 2016.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain expressed his condolence at the passing of the ACC director.

"He was an honest, capable and talent official, dedicated to serving the country and its people. The country has lost a talented official," he said.   

