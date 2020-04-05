Home > Bangladesh

Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 08:53 PM BdST

More than 900 foreigners have left Bangladesh on six special flights, including two to the US, since travel curbs were put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Most of them were regular visitors who had arrived in Bangladesh before the COVID-19 outbreak and were marooned as the regular flight operations were suspended, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

As they started to contact the embassies and high commissions with requests for the repatriation, the missions undertook measures in collaboration with the government to arrange chartered flights, the statement said.

About 85 percent of the US-bound passengers are Bangladeshi-born US citizens and permanent residents who travel to “reunite with their families and accompany them during the time when they need them most”, it said.

“A significant number of PRs (permanent residents) had to travel back to the US before the deadline period, a legal obligation that needs to be obliged by all PRs,” it added.

A large number of Japanese and Russians who have left and are in the process of leaving were engaged in different projects which are currently not in operation, the foreign ministry said.

“So these experts and consultants have decided to join their families as currently they do not have much work. As soon as the situation normalises, all of them are expected to return,” it said.

Among others, a “good number” of foreign students studying in Bangladesh have flown back and are in the process of leaving as all the educational institutions are shut.

“In the same spirit, the government remains committed to providing adequate health facilities and support to the foreign citizens and PRs living inside the country, particularly diplomats and their families,” the ministry said.

