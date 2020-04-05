Not even a single death is desirable, says Hasina amid coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 01:32 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed eight lives in Bangladesh so far.
In a media briefing televised live from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, Hasina highlighted the steps taken by the government to mitigate the human cost of the disease.
Bangladesh is yet to see a widespread outbreak due to the timely measures taken by the government, said Hasina, while assuring that the situation in the country is under control.
The prime minister nevertheless lamented the deaths that have resulted from the disease and said, “Not even a single death from the virus is desirable."
The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.
That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.
