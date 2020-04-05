Home > Bangladesh

Not even a single death is desirable, says Hasina amid coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 01:32 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has addressed the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed eight lives in Bangladesh so far.

In a media briefing televised live from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, Hasina highlighted the steps taken by the government to mitigate the human cost of the disease.

Bangladesh is yet to see a widespread outbreak due to the timely measures taken by the government, said Hasina, while assuring that the situation in the country is under control.

The prime minister nevertheless lamented the deaths that have resulted from the disease and said, “Not even a single death from the virus is desirable."

The premiere also announced a Tk 727.5 billion stimulus package to cushion the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak in her briefing.

The number of coronavirus cases has surged to 70, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.

That was the biggest jump in one day since Bangladesh confirmed its first virus cases on Mar 8.

