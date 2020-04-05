Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak

The authorities have already put three areas in the city on lockdown as it has recorded a cluster of 11 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, until Sunday.

City Corporation CEO Abul Amin said in a statement that Ivy had urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to urgently impose the curfew.

The statement said the densely populated city inhabited by workers is at risk of a larger outbreak as the Economic Processing Zone and industrial units of garment or hosiery firms along with wholesale markets are situated in it

Ivy, a doctor by training, fears that the situation will spiral out of control if the authorities do not act on her advice.

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin said: “All sorts of steps will be taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The administration will go tougher if necessary.