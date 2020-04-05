Home > Bangladesh

Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 09:58 PM BdST

Narayanganj Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has demanded clamping of curfew in the industrial city next to the capital in order to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The authorities have already put three areas in the city on lockdown as it has recorded a cluster of 11 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, until Sunday.

City Corporation CEO Abul Amin said in a statement that Ivy had urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to urgently impose the curfew.

The statement said the densely populated city inhabited by workers is at risk of a larger outbreak as the Economic Processing Zone and industrial units of garment or hosiery firms along with wholesale markets are situated in it

Ivy, a doctor by training, fears that the situation will spiral out of control if the authorities do not act on her advice.

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin said: “All sorts of steps will be taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The administration will go tougher if necessary.

