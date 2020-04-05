Man tests positive for coronavirus, a week after being abandoned in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 06:19 PM BdST
A man has tested positive for the coronavirus, a week after being abandoned at the Mohasthan bus terminal in Bogura.
Mostafizur Rahman, deputy civil surgeon in Bogura, confirmed the case on Sunday.
The man, suffering from breathing problems for a long time, was on his way home in Rangpur on a truck on Mar 28, amid the government-enforced shutdown.
His breathing problems worsened on the way and others on the truck left him behind at Mohasthan bus terminal in Bogura’s Shibganj. On the following day, the police took him to the hospital and later he was moved to an isolation unit in Bogura.
A sample of his blood was initially sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, from where the sample was forwarded to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research this Saturday.
Mostafizur Rahman was unable to provide any information on the patient’s latest condition on Saturday. “A team from IEDCR took his sample to Dhaka.”
