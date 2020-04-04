Home > Bangladesh

Police want over 100 social media accounts suspended over coronavirus rumours

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2020 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 09:55 PM BdST

Police have recommended the suspension of more than 100 social media accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the novel coronavirus.

Another 100 accounts are under surveillance, Assistant Inspector General Anjuman Kamal of the Police Headquarters told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Law-enforcement agencies have already detained 21 people from different places across the country on charges of spreading rumours about the virus.

The suspension requests were forwarded to both the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and the Facebook authorities.

Police did not reveal how many accounts were referred to Facebook.

AIG Kamal said a cyber patrol team has been formed to identify the people spreading such rumours.

So far 13 cases and two general diaries have been filed amid a shutdown to stem the spread of the virus.

Police added that those who would promote rumours by liking and sharing the posts would be considered criminals as well.

Whoever resorts to such actions will be brought under the law, Kamal said.

Rumours about the coronavirus are rife on social media.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ctg patient’s daughter hid his illness

Hasina to brief Sunday

Launches to double up as isolation centres

Mohakhali Flyover and Airport road have fallen silent. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Transport shutdown extended to Apr 11

RAB man tests positive for coronavirus in Teknaf

Bangladesh confirms two more virus deaths

Tabligh Jamaat's annual congregation Biswa Ijtema began on the bank of the Turag river in Gazipur's Tongi on Friday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

321 foreigners put into mosques

'Wrong' report after burial as COVID-19 patient

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.