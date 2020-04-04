Police want over 100 social media accounts suspended over coronavirus rumours

Another 100 accounts are under surveillance, Assistant Inspector General Anjuman Kamal of the Police Headquarters told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

Law-enforcement agencies have already detained 21 people from different places across the country on charges of spreading rumours about the virus.

The suspension requests were forwarded to both the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and the Facebook authorities.

Police did not reveal how many accounts were referred to Facebook.

AIG Kamal said a cyber patrol team has been formed to identify the people spreading such rumours.

So far 13 cases and two general diaries have been filed amid a shutdown to stem the spread of the virus.

Police added that those who would promote rumours by liking and sharing the posts would be considered criminals as well.

Whoever resorts to such actions will be brought under the law, Kamal said.

Rumours about the coronavirus are rife on social media.