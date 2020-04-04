Police want over 100 social media accounts suspended over coronavirus rumours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 09:55 PM BdST
Police have recommended the suspension of more than 100 social media accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the novel coronavirus.
Another 100 accounts are under surveillance, Assistant Inspector General Anjuman Kamal of the Police Headquarters told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
Law-enforcement agencies have already detained 21 people from different places across the country on charges of spreading rumours about the virus.
The suspension requests were forwarded to both the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and the Facebook authorities.
Police did not reveal how many accounts were referred to Facebook.
AIG Kamal said a cyber patrol team has been formed to identify the people spreading such rumours.
So far 13 cases and two general diaries have been filed amid a shutdown to stem the spread of the virus.
Police added that those who would promote rumours by liking and sharing the posts would be considered criminals as well.
Whoever resorts to such actions will be brought under the law, Kamal said.
Rumours about the coronavirus are rife on social media.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Bangladesh to use launches as isolation centres amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- 7 houses on lockdown in Teknaf as RAB man tests positive for the coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- Death tolls jump in US virus hot spots of New York, Louisiana
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000