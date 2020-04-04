Home > Bangladesh

Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2020 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 07:08 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will update the media on the latest situation centring the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s efforts to tackle it on Sunday.

The briefing will be broadcast live on BTV and Bangladesh Betar from the Ganabhaban at 10am.

She will highlight the possible impact of the pandemic on the economy and outline the strategy to overcome the situation, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

The number of known coronavirus cases has risen to 70 in Bangladesh with the biggest daily jump of nine reported earlier in the day.

The death toll from COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the virus, has also increased to eight with two new fatalities. Bangladesh recorded the first case on Mar 8.

In her address to the nation on Mar 25, the prime minister had urged all to stay at home during a shutdown from the following day to stem the outbreak.

Hasina also rolled out a Tk 50 billion bailout package for payment of worker wages in the exporting industries, steps for rehabilitation of homeless people, and food for those who have no job due to the shutdown.

The government has urged all to follow her 31-point advice during the outbreak.

