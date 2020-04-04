Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 05:28 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 05:29 AM BdST
The family of a man have alleged the authorities forced them away to bury him after his death as a COVID-19 patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.
His brother said on Friday they have not received the death certificate two days after the passing of Md Anarul Haque from Chanpainawabganj’s Shibganj.
Moreover, the coronavirus test report the authorities handed the family has the name of another person of different age on it.
The report made by a lab at the Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital came out negative.
Anarul’s brother ‘Masud’ told bdnews24.com Anarul had been living in the hostel of the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation or NITOR where his wife was a staff nurse. He stayed at the hostel after her wife’s death around three months ago to complete some formalities.
Anarul fell ill with fever, cold and pneumonia-like symptoms, akin to those of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
Anarul was kept at the isolation ward as a suspected coronavirus patient. He died there at 8pm the same day.
Masud said medics collected specimens from his brother’s throat but the hospital authorities declined to hand over the body.
When he went to the hospital again on Thursday morning, the doctor and officials asked him to sign papers for Anarul’s burial at Khilgaon-Taltola Graveyard, which has been designated for COVID-19 patients.
“They were rude to me when I declined to sign them. They threw away the papers. They said that they will take away the body even I don’t sign. I don’t have anyone there. So I had no other option but to sign them,” Masud said.
He alleged he wanted to go to the graveyard but the officials barred him saying that he had no protective gear.
“I will never forget this sad moment,” he said.
Masud could not name the doctor or the officials. He said there were some policemen with them as well.
The test report given by the Shishu hospital has the name of one “Ashik” aged 70 on it.
“How will I go home now? I should have been quarantined [if Anarul has coronavirus]. The neighbours at my home are also suspecting that he had coronavirus as he has been buried in Dhaka,” Masud said.
Uttam Kumar Barua, the director of the Suhrawardy hospital, said he was unaware of Masud’s allegations.
“I will look into them,” he said.
He also admitted that it will create more problems if the report comes out to be of someone else’s.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Overcoming fear in the coronavirus fight: A young professional’s story
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
- Bangladesh falls behind in COVID-19 tests, ahead in death rate in South Asia
- Narayanganj area on lockdown as test confirms dead woman had COVID-19
Most Read
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
- Bangladesh falls behind in COVID-19 tests, ahead in death rate in South Asia
- Narayanganj area on lockdown as test confirms dead woman had COVID-19
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- Bangladesh economy expected to remain strong: ADB
- Two young American doctors spend honeymoon fighting coronavirus
- Health Directorate apologises for ‘wrong information’ in COVID-19 briefing