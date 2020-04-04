Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to use launches as isolation centres amid coronavirus crisis

Published: 04 Apr 2020

Isolation centres will be set up on launches on Bangladesh's southern routes to provide first aid to people infected with the novel coronavirus.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury announced the development on Saturday after a meeting with launch owners at Sadarghat on measures to prevent infections on water vessels.

Launch owners have agreed to the plans, said Khalid, adding the necessary steps will be taken in this regard after a meeting with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Establishing isolation centres on launches will be particularly handy in treating people with the infection in the coastal areas as treatment for the coronavirus is yet to reach the region.”

The state minister later distributed 200 packets of food among the workers at the dock.

As Bangladesh moves into the 10th day of a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government confirmed two more deaths from the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to eight.

The tally of infections has soared to 70 after nine more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the health directorate on Saturday. It marks the biggest jump in positive tests over a 24-hour period since Bangladesh announced its first cases on Mar 8. 

