Bangladesh to use launches as isolation centres amid coronavirus crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 06:56 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 06:56 PM BdST
Isolation centres will be set up on launches on Bangladesh's southern routes to provide first aid to people infected with the novel coronavirus.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury announced the development on Saturday after a meeting with launch owners at Sadarghat on measures to prevent infections on water vessels.
Launch owners have agreed to the plans, said Khalid, adding the necessary steps will be taken in this regard after a meeting with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
“Establishing isolation centres on launches will be particularly handy in treating people with the infection in the coastal areas as treatment for the coronavirus is yet to reach the region.”
The state minister later distributed 200 packets of food among the workers at the dock.
As Bangladesh moves into the 10th day of a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the government confirmed two more deaths from the infection, taking the total number of fatalities to eight.
The tally of infections has soared to 70 after nine more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the health directorate on Saturday. It marks the biggest jump in positive tests over a 24-hour period since Bangladesh announced its first cases on Mar 8.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- 7 houses on lockdown in Teknaf as RAB man tests positive for the coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Overcoming fear in the coronavirus fight: A young professional’s story
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Death tolls jump in US virus hot spots of New York, Louisiana
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend