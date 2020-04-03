TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus

He is being treated at Dhaka's Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital after testing positive for the infection on Thursday, hospital authorities have confirmed.

Independent TV has asked 47 of its staffers to self-isolate in the wake of the cameraman's positive coronavirus diagnosis, its Chief Executive M Shamsur announced in a Facebook post.

"He informed us that he wouldn't be able to attend office on Mar 26 as he was showing symptoms. Since then, he had been in self-isolation before calling the IEDCR hotline. His sample was subsequently collected and unfortunately the result came back positive."

The television channel is in constant touch with IEDCR regarding the matter, said Shamsur. It has also prepared a list of the 47 colleagues who came in contact with the cameraman.

"They have all been sent into self-isolation. Counting the days from Mar 26, if they don't show symptoms in the next five days then it would mean they're not infected."

bdnews24.com spoke to the cameraman who said he isn't experiencing any physical complications and doing well mentally.

He added that he came down with a fever on Mar 26 while the IEDCR tested his sample on Apr 1. The results came back positive on Thursday and he subsequently was hospitalised that same day.

"None of my relatives came back from overseas recently nor have I been in contact with any infected person. But I have been to a few hospitals across Dhaka to gather news on the outbreak. It's hard to tell if I'd caught the infection during one of those visits," he said.

"I haven't been to my village home in the last two months. I live alone in my house and haven't been to the office since catching the fever."

Bangladesh has confirmed 61 cases of the coronavirus so far with six deaths from the infection.

Emerging in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus rapidly transformed into a global pandemic, spreading to over 200 countries and territories across the globe.

