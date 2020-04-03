Narayanganj area on lockdown as test confirms dead woman had COVID-19
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2020 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 02:50 AM BdST
The authorities in Narayanganj’s Bandar Upazila have put an area on lockdown after a test confirmed a woman had died of COVID-19.
The district’s Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz told bdnews24.com that the government’s disease control agency IEDCR confirmed the test result on Thursday afternoon.
Upazila Executive Officer Shukla said they put Rasulbagh area on lockdown in the night.
An official said relatives took the 45-year-old woman, who had suffered a stroke earlier, to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday after she had fallen sick.
Doctors referred her to the Kurmitola General Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, as she had fever and respiratory problems – symptoms similar to coronavirus infection, the official said.
But they first took her back home and she died when she was being taken to the Kurmitola hospital on Monday.
The unsuspecting relatives carried the body back and buried her after medics collected specimens at Kurmitola.
The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
