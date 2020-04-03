Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
Bangladesh has detected five new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the tally of positive tests to 61.
But the death toll from the virus outbreak remains unchanged at six, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Friday.
A total of 26 patients have recovered from the virus and returned home, he added.
