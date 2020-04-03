Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Apr 2020 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 01:29 PM BdST

Bangladesh has detected five new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the tally of positive tests to 61.

But the death toll from the virus outbreak remains unchanged at six, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Friday.

A total of 26 patients have recovered from the virus and returned home, he added.

More to follow

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Health Directorate apologises for ‘wrong info’

Bangladesh behind in test, ahead in death rate 

Narayanganj area on lockdown

DSCC CEO under fire

Bangladesh to resume postal services on limited scale during virus shutdown  

Social distancing, home quarantine and shutdowns have been instructed by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus. Those who got out faced questions from authorities. Police stopped almost all sorts of vehicles and questioned the passengers at Chankharpool intersection on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Hasina orders officials to wear masks 

Newspapers considered an 'emergency service'

Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.