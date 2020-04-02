Hasina orders govt officials to wear masks while on duty
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2020 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 04:54 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered government officials to wear masks while performing their duties as Bangladesh grapples with a novel coronavirus outbreak.
The prime minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim informed reporters about her instructions on Thursday.
Social distancing, home quarantine and shutdowns have been instructed by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus. Those who got out faced questions from authorities. Police stopped almost all sorts of vehicles and questioned the passengers at Chankharpool intersection on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“This holiday is not for sitting at home idly. Everyone must work from home. But distance must be maintained from others,” Hasina said recently.
Bangladesh has confirmed 56 cases of the coronavirus infection with six deaths so far.
