Bangladesh to resume postal services on limited scale during virus shutdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2020 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 08:02 PM BdST
All general and main post offices across the country will remain open from 10am to 1pm from Sunday during the period of COVID-19 shutdown, a notice issued by the government has said.
The Department of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology issued the letter on Thursday, ordering all postal service employees to join offices from next week.
The government announced a general holiday, initially from Mar 26-Apr 4 before extending it to Apr 11, in a bid to reduce the risk of a further outbreak.
But the shutdown order will not apply to emergency services such as electricity, water, gas, fire services, cleaning activities, telephone, newspapers and the internet.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, the letter said, had ordered continuation of postal services in public interest during the virus shutdown.
Sub-post offices in the metropolitan cities have also been instructed to remain open from Sunday on a limited scale. The postmaster generals will decide which offices will remain open during the shutdown period.
Transportation, operated by the department of posts itself, will be available in the daytime only to provide emergency services to district-level offices.
Deputy and postmaster generals have been asked to contact local administration to provide services to Upazila-level offices.
The minister also asked them to take ‘all safety and precautionary measures’ in cash and treasury transactions.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina orders govt officials to wear masks while on duty
- Govt announces newspapers, fuel as emergency services during virus shutdown
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
- Bangladesh health minister, official say people are averse to COVID-19 testing
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
- RAB halts interrogating Papia as she complains of fever
- Bangladesh suspends Pahela Baishakh celebrations amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR
- Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit
- Shamsur Rahman Sherif, MP from Pabna-4 and former land minister, dies at 79
- Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
- COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths nearing 50,000: WHO
- Zantac products should not be sold or used, FDA warns, citing cancer danger
- Scientists find correlation between mandatory TB vaccines and fewer coronavirus deaths
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11