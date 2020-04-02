Army will go tough on people defying social distancing advices: ISPR

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday, saying people flouting the rules will face tough action from Thursday.

The armed forces have been working to ensure social distancing by the people in the divisional and district towns, coastal areas and to transport emergency goods in aid of the civil administration since Mar 24.

Two days later, the government ordered shutdown of offices and workplaces, educational institutions and transportation system to encourage that members of the public to stay at home and avoid infection.

The overseas returnees had already been ordered to go into 14-day home quarantine as the virus spread to almost all over the world.

With over 5,000 troops deployed in 62 districts, people had appeared to have stayed at home and follow social distancing rules while out of home in the first two to three days of the shutdown, but they returned to almost normal daily life later.

Health Minister Zahid Malik earlier in the day expressed dissatisfaction about the public behaviour.

“We’ve noticed that the people are roaming around or chatting at the teashops in Old Dhaka and some other parts of the capital, around the city, and some rural areas. Please stop doing this. It will spread the outbreak further,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed also said as many troops as necessary will be deployed to stem the outbreak.

“We will give as many [men] as necessary. There is no need to create panic for nothing,” he said.