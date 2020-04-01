Home > Bangladesh

Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 12:07 PM BdST

Multi-storey and under-construction buildings in Dhaka house more dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes than any other place as the city reels from a coronavirus shutdown, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS under its National Malaria and Mosquito Borne Disease Elimination Programme from Mar 5 to Mar 14 in 98 wards under Dhaka’s bifurcated city corporations. 

It covered 2,996 houses but in most of these places, the density of Aedes mosquito was below the hazardous level, Prof Shahnila Ferdousi, director of DGHS’ Disease Control Department, said in an online media briefing on Sunday.

Mosquitoes were found in 51.39 percent of multi-storey buildings under survey with another 25 percent found in buildings under construction, 11.11 percent in independent houses, 1.39 percent in empty plots and 11 percent in tin-roofed houses.

The density of Aedes larvae or Breteau index score did not exceed 20 – considered the hazardous level -- in any of the places surveyed.

The Breteau Index rating was more than 10 in seven areas, including ward No. 15, 16, 18, 28, and 41 in Dhaka South and ward no. 31 in Dhaka North, according to the DGHS.

The DGHS has identified the month of April as a particularly sensitive period when it comes to the prevalence of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. It has accordingly taken different measures to prevent the spread of these diseases, said Dr Shahnila.

At least 41,700 test kits have been sent to civil surgeons in 64 districts for distribution across all upazilas, she said.

“Besides providing training to doctors and health workers, we wrote to the district and upazila administrations to take necessary preventive measures.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. Reuters

Bangladesh to make ventilators

Doctor, Saudi returnee contract coronavirus

Patient in BITID isolation ward dies

Utilities can’t cut off water supply

18 more coronavirus testing labs planned

Police seek to block 50 social media accounts

No Pahela Baishakh celebrations this year: PM

Small passenger carriers are parked beside a street in Dhaka during a shutdown over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Govt extends virus shutdown to Apr 11

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.