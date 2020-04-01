Home > Bangladesh

Patient dies at COVID-19 isolation ward of BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 12:24 AM BdST

A suspected coronavirus patient has died at the isolation ward of Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases or BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat.

The patient, a woman in her late 50s from the south of the port city, was transferred to BITID from the Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s cardiology department on Tuesday.

She died around 8pm, BITID Director MA Hasan Chowdhury said.

“She did not have fever or cough, but mild breathing problems. She was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure,” he said.

BITID, one of the 10 facilities where the coronavirus tests are being conducted, will test specimens from the patient on Wednesday, Hasan said.

The institute ran tests on specimens from 33 people until Tuesday but none was found infected with the virus.

