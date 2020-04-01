Doctor, Saudi returnee test positive for coronavirus in Dhaka

Police and local authorities confirmed the information to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

But it could not be confirmed whether the two are among the total 51 patients reported by the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

After the result of the doctor’s test came out, seven people of his residence in the capital’s Paribagh were placed into home quarantine, Shahbagh Police Station OC Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com.

Nawabganj Upazila Executive Officer AHM Salahuddin Monju said 12 families in a neighbourhood were ordered to remain in home quarantine after a member of one of them, the returnee, had tested positive.