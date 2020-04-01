Doctor, Saudi returnee test positive for coronavirus in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent and Keraniganj-Nawabganj-Dohar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2020 03:59 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 03:59 AM BdST
A doctor and a returnee from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the coronavirus in Dhaka.
Police and local authorities confirmed the information to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
After the result of the doctor’s test came out, seven people of his residence in the capital’s Paribagh were placed into home quarantine, Shahbagh Police Station OC Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com.
Nawabganj Upazila Executive Officer AHM Salahuddin Monju said 12 families in a neighbourhood were ordered to remain in home quarantine after a member of one of them, the returnee, had tested positive.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Doctor, Saudi returnee test positive for coronavirus in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Patient dies at COVID-19 isolation ward of BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- Bangladesh will run coronavirus tests in 28 facilities, website launched for advice
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- No Pahela Baishakh celebrations this year, says Hasina
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Jhalakathi man dies after paramedic, without authority, prescribes and administers injection
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Man dies by suicide after murdering wife, child in Gazipur
- Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Days after a funeral in a Georgia town, coronavirus ‘hit like a bomb’
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment