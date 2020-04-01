Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2020 02:41 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 02:41 AM BdST
Bangladesh will manufacture ventilators designed by Medtronic, an Ireland-based medical device firm with a Bangladeshi at the helm, as new coronavirus cases continue to emerge with the people almost under a lockdown.
The government on Tuesday extended the shutdown of all workplaces to Apr 9 and was planning to extend it further as fears of a surge in cases in the country after the general holidays have grown.
With no letting-up in deaths and new infections, developed nations like the US and the UK have moved for large-scale production of ventilators to give the COVID-19 patients respiratory support.
Even carmakers in these countries are stepping forward to manufacture ventilators as the global total of coronavirus infections crossed 800,000 on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said in a Facebook post that Medtronic has given the source codes of software and hardware design of its ventilator to the ICT Division’s research and development unit.
Medtronic has also extended cooperation to Bangladesh with its researchers and technology experts.
Its Chairman and CEO Omar Ishrak is a Bangladeshi-American business executive, who also chairs the board of directors of Intel.
“An unprecedented human challenge requires an unprecedented response,” he tweeted on Monday.
Palak said Walton, MyOne, Celltron, a2i Innovation Lab, MIST, Minister Electronics, Startup Bangladesh and iDEA have also been included in the efforts to produce the ventilators.
Medtronic, which supplies mainly to the US, announced on Monday that it has shared its ventilation design specifications to “accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production”.
Our PB 560 Ventilator is being open sourced. @Medtronic design and specs will be available to be manufactured by anyone. An unprecedented human challenge requires an unprecedented response. #COVID19 https://t.co/c4XBRMtLhv— Omar Ishrak (@MedtronicCEO) March 30, 2020
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Patient dies at COVID-19 isolation ward of BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- Bangladesh will run coronavirus tests in 28 facilities, website launched for advice
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- No Pahela Baishakh celebrations this year, says Hasina
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Jhalakathi man dies after paramedic, without authority, prescribes and administers injection
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Man dies by suicide after murdering wife, child in Gazipur
- Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Days after a funeral in a Georgia town, coronavirus ‘hit like a bomb’
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment