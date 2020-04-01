Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears

Published: 01 Apr 2020 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 03:08 PM BdST

Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners, who are facing trials in different cases, amid deep-running fears of a coronavirus outbreak in crowded jails.

The jail authority has sent a proposal regarding the matter to the home ministry along with a list of the inmates.

“The proposal was sent as per the home ministry’s order in light of the coronavirus outbreak. We are considering whether those who await trials for bailable offences can be released on bail,” Additional Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Abrar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
“There are about 3,000 people who are in jail for minor offences and we have sent their names to the ministry.”

If approved by the home ministry, the proposal will then be forwarded to the law ministry. Finally, it will be placed before the courts if the law ministry does not have any objection.

“The decision on bail will ultimately be taken by the judiciary as the matter falls within the remit of judges, not us,” said Abrar.

