Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2020 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 08:12 PM BdST
As many troops as necessary will be deployed to stem the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed has said.
“We will give as many as necessary. There is no need for creating panic for nothing,” he said at a media briefing after a meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Gen Aziz was asked whether the army will increase the size of deployment to ensure social distancing so that people do not get infected.
“We are working under the prime minister’s leadership and we will continue to do so.
“The prime minister has likened the coronavirus crisis to a war. We are soldiers. We are always ready for war and we will support all,” he said.
The armed forces have been working to ensure social distancing of people in the divisional and district towns, coastal areas and to transport emergency goods in aid of the civil administration since Mar 24.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said they discussed readymade garment and other sectors in the meeting.
He said the government has made arrangements for the apparel industry entrepreneurs to get loans at 2 percent interest as the sector is the largest exporter of Bangladesh.
They discussed how the loans will be released and how the entrepreneurs will use the money, Munshi said.
“There are talks at different levels that the government is donating money to the exporting sectors. It’s not donation. They will have to repay the loan in time. The details will be sorted out in a day or two,” he added.
He noted that the factories that have work to do can remain open but the owners must ensure protection of the workers from the virus.
Business leaders also attended the commerce ministry meeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB halts interrogating Papia as she complains of fever
- Bangladesh suspends Pahela Baishakh celebrations amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- Brands abandon Bangladesh workers in virus pandemic: HRW
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- Doctor, Saudi returnee test positive for coronavirus in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Patient dies at COVID-19 isolation ward of BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- US massively expanding hospitals as coronavirus death toll surpasses China's
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- No let-up in coronavirus deaths in Italy, new cases steady
- The great empty in densely populated Dhaka amid coronavirus pandemic