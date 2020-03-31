Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 11:35 AM BdST
A man, his wife and their daughter have been found dead in a home in Gazipur under mysterious circumstances, according to the police.
The bodies were recovered from a home in the city's Panishail Sonali Palli early Tuesday, said Kashimpur Police OC Akbar Ali Khan.
Police are currently investigating the scene to find out what actually happened, he added.
More to follow
