Home > Bangladesh

Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Mar 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 11:35 AM BdST

A man, his wife and their daughter have been found dead in a home in Gazipur under mysterious circumstances, according to the police.

The bodies were recovered from a home in the city's Panishail Sonali Palli early Tuesday, said Kashimpur Police OC Akbar Ali Khan.

Police are currently investigating the scene to find out what actually happened, he added.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Government agencies spraying disinfectants in many parts of Dhaka on Wednesday to stem the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Police allege bid to demotivate them

Rumours pose threat to virus fight

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

269 Americans leave Dhaka

Four die, hit by rail engine in Rangpur

Hasina set to hold talks with DCs

One more virus case confirmed

Dhaka crime drops on virus fears

Hasina orders help for the working class

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.