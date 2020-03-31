Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 09:21 PM BdST
Police have sent lists of around 50 social media accounts to BTRC for the telecom regulators to stop those from spreading rumours about the coronavirus.
In a statement on efforts to stop the spread of the rumours, Additional Inspector General of Police Md Sohel Rana on Tuesday said they had also asked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to take action against these accounts.
“We are also working at the moment to identify and locate people involved with spreading rumours from 82 other accounts, pages and sites,” Rana said.
Police have made arrests in Chandpur, Khagrachhari, Chottogram, Dhaka and Kishoreganj, he said.
“Operation is going on to arrest some other people accused of spreading rumours,” he added.
