Police allege bid to demotivate them with distorted, old photos

Published: 31 Mar 2020 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 03:37 AM BdST

The police have alleged “a quarter with vested interest” is trying demotivate them by tainting their image using distorted and old photos on social media amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The Police Headquarters brought the allegation in a statement on Monday, saying the culprits were using photos of incidents, for which steps had been taken against members of the force, to stir anger among the people.

Some photos of police action on protesters during a violent blockade programme of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition in 2011 were also being “photoshopped” and shared, the statement said.

It came after intervention by high-ups following criticism of public shaming or caning by the police of people who defied instructions to stay at home and take precautionary measures.

It claimed there has been no repeat of such actions, but some “news media were publishing reports on the old allegations in a manner to leave the members of the public with the impression these actions were going on”.

“The members of the public are easily believing these and sharing them in anger,” the statement said.

“Due to such falsehood, almost all the members of the police, who have risked their lives in tasks like burial of COVID-19 patients in this important time for the country and nation, are getting demotivated,” it added.

