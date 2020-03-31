Jhalakathi man dies after paramedic, without authority, prescribes and administers injection
Jhalakathi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 02:45 PM BdST
An elderly man with a fever has died in Jhalakathi's Rajapur Upazila as his condition deteriorated after being prescribed and administered an injection by a paramedic who lacked the authority to do so.
Abdul Halim Howlader, 65, passed away at his residence in the Upazila's Rajapur Southpur village in Rajapur Upazila early Tuesday.
But he had no symptoms of a coronavirus infection, said Abul Khair Russel, upazila health officer in Rajapur.
Suffering from fever, Abdul Halim sought medical help from the nearby Shohag Clinic a few days ago, Russel told bdnews24.com. The clinic's paramedic Nasir Uddin subsequently prescribed an injection of Ceftriaxone which is believed to have been fatal.
“We’re not sure if the man died from coronavirus. It appears that his death was linked to some other reason.”
“Diploma doctor Nasir prescribed 14 injections to Halim but the patient's condition worsened after three doses were injected into him," Mothbari Union Parishad member Md Tariqul Islam told journalists.
Nasir admitted that he gave the prescription and administered the injection without the authority to do so.
“Halim did not show any symptoms of a coronavirus infection but he was diagnosed with typhoid after a blood test and so I prescribed the Ceftriaxone injection for him,” he told bdnews24.com.
“I have made a mistake. I’m sorry and I’ll not repeat this in future,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home
- Police allege bid to demotivate them with distorted, old photos
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
- Four die after locomotive hits autorickshaw in Rangpur
- Hasina set to hold video conference with DCs on virus steps
- Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49
- Coronavirus shutdown leads to sharp drop in recorded crime in Dhaka
- Hasina orders help for the working class amid coronavirus shutdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- J&J, Moderna sign deals with US to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
- Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
- Sangsad TV to broadcast lessons for primary students
- Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home