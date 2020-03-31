Bangladesh will run coronavirus tests in 28 facilities, website launched for advice
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2020 09:33 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 09:33 PM BdST
The government has planned to spread coronavirus testing to 18 more facilities while 10 are in operation.
The Directorate General of Health Services revealed the plan at a daily briefing of the government’s disease control agency in Dhaka on Tuesday, a day after a website was announced to advise patients with symptoms of COVID-19.
Out of the 10 healthcare facilities where the tests are being conducted now, seven are in the capital, according to Habibur Rahman, the director of information management system division at the directorate.
Testing will start at three more facilities in Dhaka and five outside the capital within Apr 5, according to him. The capital will get four more and six others will be established in the rest of the country within Apr 20, he said.
Besides the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, the facilities designated for the coronavirus test in Dhaka are the Institute of Public Health, Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, and Kuwait-Bangladesh Government Friendship Hospital.
Those outside Dhaka are Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases or BITID in Chattogram’s Faujdarhat, the IEDCR field laboratory in Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital, and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
The Health Directorate has collected 92,000 polymerase chain reaction or PCR testing kits for COVID-19 and already distributed 20,000 among the labs.
“We urge the people with fever, cold and cough not to crowd the hospitals. Please call us at our hotlines (0194433322 and 10655). Our health workers will visit homes of suspected patients and collect samples,” Habibur said.
LIVE CORONA TEST
On Monday, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced the launch of a website on which a person can submit his or her symptoms and other details to know what they need to do.
Ways to prevent coronavirus infection and telemedicine services are also available on https://livecoronatest.com/, the website for advice.
The ICT Division has also added a Corona Awareness Button through ChatBot services on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ictdivisionbd/) to inform the public about the latest steps taken by the government and instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Health Directorate.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- No Pahela Baishakh celebrations this year, says Hasina
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Jhalakathi man dies after paramedic, without authority, prescribes and administers injection
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- Three of a family found dead in Gazipur home
- Police allege bid to demotivate them with distorted, old photos
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
- Four die after locomotive hits autorickshaw in Rangpur
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bangladesh confirms two more virus cases, taking total to 51
- Man dies by suicide after murdering wife, child in Gazipur
- Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO official
- J&J, Moderna sign deals with US to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
- Outrage in India as migrants sprayed with disinfectant to fight coronavirus